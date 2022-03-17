ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested for allegedly having multiple illicit drugs, an illegal weapon, and over $1,000, police said.

Damien Blackman, 42, was arrested on March 11 after Ithaca Police conducted a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. During the stop, police allegedly found about 6.7 grams of crack cocaine, 4.7 grams of fentanyl, and 11.6 grams of methamphetamine. Police said all the drugs were packaged in a way consistent with the sale of narcotics. Blackman also allegedly had more than $1,000 in cash.

After he was arrested, police then allegedly found a 9mm handgun, a 9mm magazine, and a digital scale while they searched his vehicle.

Blackman was charged with 3 counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and 1 count of 7th-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned and taken to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.