Greek Peak finishes overhaul of Carvers Steakhouse

VIRGIL, NY – Greek Peak has finished an overhaul of its restaurant at Hope Lake Lodge so that the decor now matches its high-end menu.

Carvers Steakhouse underwent a three to four month remodel over the summer so that it now has the ambience of a classic steakhouse.

The restaurant features tomahawk steaks, ribeyes, seafood, vegetarian options and more.

Carvers uses Wagyu beef sourced from Madison Farms in Cazenovia.

The restaurant launched last year after the chef from the former John Thomas Steakhouse in Ithaca came on board.

Greek Peak owner John Meier says Carvers is meant to not only appeal to guests of the resort, but diners from Cortland, Ithaca and Binghamton.

“Mollie Riley Interiors in Cortland did a fabulous job. My wife worked on it with Lexi and Mollie and they’ve built what we see here today. There’s nothing like it in this part of New York. We’re hearing amazing chatter and buzz from our customers and guests,” he says.

Meier stresses that while Carvers offers a high-end experience, it’s also family friendly.

It’s open from 8 AM to 9 PM Wednesday through Sunday, with possible expanded hours during holiday weeks.

For more information, go to http://GreekPeak.net.