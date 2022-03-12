NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are seeing astounding progress each day in our fight against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “While this pandemic has been unpredictable at times, I’m proud of New Yorkers for continuously putting the work in to keep themselves and their communities safe. Our best weapon against this pandemic is the vaccine, and thousands of New Yorkers are continuing to get vaccinated each day. If you’re a parent and haven’t signed your child up for their shot yet, talk to your pediatrician and get them an appointment today.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 130,990

Total Positive – 1,799

Percent Positive – 1.37%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.39%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,165 (-80)

Patients Newly Admitted – 135

Patients in ICU – 189 (-10)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 117 (-5)

Total Discharges – 288,142 (+185)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 18

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,938

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,689

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,211,448

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,966

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 102,459

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Thursday, March 10, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 Capital Region 9.84 9.81 9.61 Central New York 17.96 19.45 18.37 Finger Lakes 6.09 6.67 6.35 Long Island 6.38 6.50 6.48 Mid-Hudson 8.99 9.12 8.24 Mohawk Valley 9.45 10.45 11.04 New York City 8.16 8.11 7.25 North Country 16.13 15.68 15.17 Southern Tier 13.50 13.52 13.16 Western New York 7.12 6.71 6.58 Statewide 8.66 8.75 8.18

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Thursday, March 10, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 Capital Region 2.51% 2.44% 2.39% Central New York 4.32% 4.36% 4.32% Finger Lakes 1.92% 2.02% 1.94% Long Island 1.52% 1.53% 1.53% Mid-Hudson 1.60% 1.56% 1.54% Mohawk Valley 2.18% 2.18% 2.30% New York City 1.02% 1.00% 0.92% North Country 3.38% 3.14% 3.14% Southern Tier 2.34% 2.37% 2.28% Western New York 1.98% 1.86% 1.83% Statewide 1.45% 1.44% 1.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Thursday, March 10, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 Bronx 0.75% 0.72% 0.48% Kings 0.93% 0.95% 0.92% New York 1.37% 1.35% 1.31% Queens 0.89% 0.84% 0.76% Richmond 1.21% 1.13% 1.00%

Yesterday, 1,799 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,924,012. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,269 22 Allegany 8,851 4 Broome 44,636 19 Cattaraugus 15,281 9 Cayuga 15,739 10 Chautauqua 23,410 2 Chemung 21,095 10 Chenango 9,191 4 Clinton 16,467 7 Columbia 9,935 8 Cortland 10,353 7 Delaware 7,595 3 Dutchess 63,417 26 Erie 206,530 60 Essex 5,500 6 Franklin 9,228 17 Fulton 12,361 9 Genesee 13,559 1 Greene 8,478 0 Hamilton 846 2 Herkimer 13,596 5 Jefferson 19,741 16 Lewis 6,113 1 Livingston 11,521 10 Madison 12,787 4 Monroe 149,800 38 Montgomery 11,731 10 Nassau 399,571 104 Niagara 47,403 14 NYC 2,280,225 795 Oneida 52,458 32 Onondaga 108,353 81 Ontario 19,605 7 Orange 105,716 23 Orleans 8,543 1 Oswego 25,259 20 Otsego 9,723 16 Putnam 23,374 5 Rensselaer 31,026 18 Rockland 91,442 27 Saratoga 45,444 29 Schenectady 32,508 22 Schoharie 4,931 4 Schuyler 3,401 2 Seneca 5,801 4 St. Lawrence 20,716 17 Steuben 19,648 6 Suffolk 423,673 93 Sullivan 18,249 9 Tioga 10,561 9 Tompkins 17,730 26 Ulster 31,028 15 Warren 13,373 4 Washington 11,925 8 Wayne 16,989 7 Westchester 247,738 91 Wyoming 8,240 0 Yates 3,329 0

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 74 46 62.2% 28 37.8% Central New York 44 28 63.6% 16 36.4% Finger Lakes 173 63 36.4% 110 63.6% Long Island 171 73 42.7% 98 57.3% Mid-Hudson 93 35 37.6% 58 62.4% Mohawk Valley 31 19 61.3% 12 38.7% New York City 398 137 34.4% 261 65.6% North Country 42 17 40.5% 25 59.5% Southern Tier 50 22 44.0% 28 56.0% Western New York 89 43 48.3% 46 51.7% Statewide 1,165 483 41.5% 682 58.5%

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,938. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Erie 2 Kings 2 Nassau 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 Wayne 2 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 2,855 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,409 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 966,960 71 Central New York 647,009 80 Finger Lakes 865,438 108 Long Island 2,186,805 272 Mid-Hudson 1,707,968 206 Mohawk Valley 325,551 42 New York City 8,026,631 1,863 North Country 304,894 50 Southern Tier 439,975 49 Western New York 956,027 114 Statewide 16,427,258 2,855

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 884,663 117 Central New York 598,578 104 Finger Lakes 802,500 173 Long Island 1,944,732 575 Mid-Hudson 1,498,321 469 Mohawk Valley 302,924 45 New York City 7,116,831 2,629 North Country 276,177 87 Southern Tier 403,008 50 Western New York 878,806 160 Statewide 14,706,540 4,409

Booster/Additional Shots: