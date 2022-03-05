NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“As we continue to make progress with the pandemic across New York State, it’s critical that we follow the smart steps that put us in this position in the first place,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines and boosters work and are our most powerful tool in beating back this virus. We will continue to encourage every New Yorker to get the vaccine, get the booster dose, and stay home if you feel sick.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 154,544

Total Positive – 2,574

Percent Positive – 1.67%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.60%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,541 (-90)

Patients Newly Admitted – 172

Patients in ICU – 282 (+7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 150 (+9)

Total Discharges – 286,864 (+235)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,819

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,418

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,108,989

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 20,984

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 324,532

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Capital Region 12.43 12.59 11.39 Central New York 20.78 20.17 20.52 Finger Lakes 8.25 7.94 7.78 Long Island 8.10 7.57 7.41 Mid-Hudson 8.29 7.81 8.58 Mohawk Valley 13.63 13.16 11.86 New York City 8.08 7.91 8.81 North Country 19.33 19.16 18.58 Southern Tier 17.08 17.76 16.27 Western New York 9.74 9.54 9.06 Statewide 9.65 9.40 9.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Capital Region 3.05% 3.09% 2.79% Central New York 4.85% 4.59% 4.58% Finger Lakes 2.70% 2.47% 2.32% Long Island 1.79% 1.68% 1.66% Mid-Hudson 1.70% 1.58% 1.59% Mohawk Valley 2.70% 2.61% 2.43% New York City 1.09% 1.04% 1.09% North Country 4.77% 4.56% 4.15% Southern Tier 2.83% 2.85% 2.69% Western New York 2.99% 2.86% 2.66% Statewide 1.71% 1.63% 1.60%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Bronx 0.79% 0.71% 0.87% Kings 0.96% 0.94% 1.00% New York 1.30% 1.28% 1.33% Queens 1.16% 1.07% 1.04% Richmond 1.29% 1.26% 1.26%

Yesterday 2,574 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,912,822. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,101 44 Allegany 8,824 10 Broome 44,477 27 Cattaraugus 15,218 5 Cayuga 15,686 17 Chautauqua 23,372 6 Chemung 21,024 13 Chenango 9,162 5 Clinton 16,368 17 Columbia 9,902 8 Cortland 10,316 5 Delaware 7,573 – Dutchess 63,297 21 Erie 206,126 65 Essex 5,477 6 Franklin 9,139 10 Fulton 12,300 7 Genesee 13,540 1 Greene 8,459 – Hamilton 836 1 Herkimer 13,561 5 Jefferson 19,652 12 Lewis 6,099 2 Livingston 11,494 7 Madison 12,742 14 Monroe 149,523 59 Montgomery 11,687 9 Nassau 398,883 121 Niagara 47,299 16 NYC 2,275,963 1,299 Oneida 52,286 27 Onondaga 107,652 129 Ontario 19,535 12 Orange 105,547 118 Orleans 8,533 2 Oswego 25,098 16 Otsego 9,677 6 Putnam 23,336 7 Rensselaer 30,904 13 Rockland 91,290 53 Saratoga 45,250 28 Schenectady 32,419 19 Schoharie 4,914 2 Schuyler 3,389 1 Seneca 5,766 3 St. Lawrence 20,595 33 Steuben 19,572 13 Suffolk 423,073 79 Sullivan 18,210 6 Tioga 10,513 2 Tompkins 17,564 34 Ulster 30,909 13 Warren 13,318 9 Washington 11,875 5 Wayne 16,917 7 Westchester 247,036 121 Wyoming 8,232 2 Yates 3,312 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 106 61 57.5% 45 42.5% Central New York 58 36 62.1% 22 37.9% Finger Lakes 242 93 38.4% 149 61.6% Long Island 230 93 40.4% 137 59.6% Mid-Hudson 110 47 42.7% 63 57.3% Mohawk Valley 36 20 55.6% 16 44.4% New York City 539 214 39.7% 325 60.3% North Country 47 15 31.9% 32 68.1% Southern Tier 63 29 46.0% 34 54.0% Western New York 110 56 50.9% 54 49.1% Statewide 1,541 664 43.1% 877 56.9%

Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,819. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Dutchess 1 Erie 3 Greene 1 Kings 2 Nassau 2 New York 2 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1

Yesterday, 4,828 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,996 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 966,014 184 Central New York 646,439 118 Finger Lakes 864,592 190 Long Island 2,184,641 649 Mid-Hudson 1,706,029 531 Mohawk Valley 325,262 88 New York City 8,014,918 2,691 North Country 304,138 114 Southern Tier 439,665 77 Western New York 954,954 186 Statewide 16,406,652 4,828

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 883,546 207 Central New York 597,864 134 Finger Lakes 801,427 233 Long Island 1,940,523 910 Mid-Hudson 1,495,093 595 Mohawk Valley 302,510 77 New York City 7,098,432 3,360 North Country 275,365 92 Southern Tier 402,604 119 Western New York 877,354 269 Statewide 14,674,718 5,996

Booster/Additional Shots: