UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The new Wynn Hospital will merge Faxton St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth’s under one roof in October of 2023. So what will happen to the original campuses?

“Both organizations we hope will find owners and will be used for something that contributes to this community,” said Darlene Stromstad, President & CEO of Mohawk Valley Health System.

MVHS has hired CHA Consulting, a firm out of Albany that has been working to identify potential uses for the buildings and find developers who may be interested.

“We’ve had some tours, but we don’t have anything concrete to announce at this time. So, probably not a medical facility it could lend itself to office buildings, housing, and educational opportunities. We believe they will have a long healthy life they l look different but they won’t be hospitals,” said Stromstad.

Stromstad says that both buildings will need work in order to give them a new life, but she is hopeful that they will be re-furbished and re-established in the future,” said Stromstad.