Elmira Correctional Facility escape featured in History Channel show ‘Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “Elmira Correctional Facility is a place you want to escape.”

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman on the History Channel will be featuring the Elmira Correctional Facility in an upcoming episode “Fleeing Hellmira.”

The episode featuring the Elmira Correctional Facility will detail “two desperate murderers” who made a rooftop escape from the prison will air on Dec. 21 at 10 p.m.

The show is an eight-part series exploring real-life prison breaks with “an up close and personal view of what the prisoners are faced with in executing their break outs.”

Other prisons being featured in the show include Alcatraz, Dannemora, and Pittsburgh State Penitentiary.

Interviews in the show include prisoners themselves, their families, their cellmates and from the guards and prison employees that tried to prevent the escapes.