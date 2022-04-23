MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident that took place in the town of Marcy on April 22.

According to a press release from NYSP, the complainant stated that he was driving his tan-colored Chrysler Pacifica in the passing lane heading east on State Route 49 around 7:45 a.m. on Friday. The complainant then stated that he observed a blue Volkswagen SUV approaching him at a high rate of speed in his rearview mirror.

He told police that the Volkswagen driver pulled into the driving lane, passed him, and when he got directly in front of him slammed on his brakes. However, the complainant was able to stop before hitting the other vehicle.

After both vehicles had stopped in the passing lane of State Route 49, the driver of the blue Volkswagen reportedly exited his vehicle, ran over to the complainant, and punched him in the face. The suspect then walked back to his vehicle and drove away.

State Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Route 49 on Friday, April 22 around 7:45 a.m. and may have any information regarding this road rage incident, to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.