GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver has been charged after striking a pedestrian crossing the street Wednesday.

Great Barrington Police said around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Main Street when it hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk at the intersection of Railroad Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police say the pedestrian was well established in the crosswalk.

The driver, Melanie Greenberg, has been cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Great Barrington Police are still investigating the accident.