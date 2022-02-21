NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the three individuals that will be filling important leadership positions within the Department.

Erica Ringewald, Leo Rosales, and Cathy Haas were appointed into positions on the DEC’s Executive and Regional teams. Seggos said he was excited to work with the newly appointed team members.

“New York is at a critical moment in the fight to combat climate change, and I look forward to working with DEC’s incredible team of experts to meet the moment and recharge our efforts to protect our natural resources and communities,” Commissioner Seggos said.

Erica Ringewald has been named Chief of Staff. She originally joined the DEC in 2016 as Director of Media Relations before becoming Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs in 2018.

Prior to joining DEC, Ringewald helped manage media relations at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, worked as an independent consultant to not-for-profit organizations and foundations, and served as Communications Director for Environmental Advocates of New York.

Leo Rosales has been named Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs. Most recently he served as Vice-Chancellor of Communications at the State University of New York, Rosales led all aspects of the University’s day-to-day communication operations and provided guidance to SUNY’s 64 campuses.

Cathy Haas has been officially named Regional Director in DEC’s Region 1, which covers Nassau and Suffolk counties. Haas has served in DEC’s Region 1 office for nearly three decades and started her career in the Division of Spills Management before serving nearly 25 years with the Division of Water. Most recently, Haas served as the Regional Engineer for Water, Remediation, and Mined Land.

More information on all three individuals can be found on the DEC website.