Chipotle offering new plant-based chorizo

UNITED STATES (WWTI) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Monday that they will have plant-based chorizo available to their customers for a limited time.

Customers will be able to order the brand’s newest option starting on January 3. The menu item was previously tested in Denver and Indianapolis in August and positive feedback from customers drove the brand to officially feature its second-ever vegan protein on a national stage.

Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle Chris Brandt said that the company is proud to offer customers the new menu item.

“We are thrilled to introduce guests to our new, flavor-packed Plant-Based Chorizo during a season when healthier options are top of mind,” Brandt said. “Plant-Based Chorizo is our best chorizo ever and proves that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a vegan or vegetarian protein.”

The chorizo will be used as a base for a new lifestyle bowl that the restaurant is offering, however, they are only available through online orders. More information on the company’s new options can be found on the Chipotle website.