Brownie Batter Donut returns to Dunkin’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A loveable sweet treat has returned to Dunkin’ just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Dunkin’ announced on February 2 that for Valentine’s Day this year, it is bringing back two of its fan-favorite bakery items.

This includes its Brownie Batter Donut, which is chocolate frosted and filled with brownie batter, and its Cupid’s Choice donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme and top with strawberry-flavored icing.

The coffee-house chain is also offering Valentine’s Day drinks. This year, Dunkin’ will offer a Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte and a Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.

All seasonal items were officially made available at Dunkin’ restaurants on February 2, 2022.

