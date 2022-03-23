BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday they will begin mailing the first round of $500 payments for low-income workers through the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay Program over the next week.

The payments are from a $460 million program passed by state lawmakers and signed by Governor Baker as part of a $4 billion spending plan from the ARPA funds.

Do you qualify for a premium check?

Round one checks will be mailed to 500,000 Massachusetts residents this month. In order to qualify you must have filed a 2020 tax return and been a Massachusetts resident in 2020, or a part-year resident that live in the Commonwealth between March 10, 2020, and December 31, 2020.

Another requirement to receive a payment is to have earned an income of at least $12,750 in 2020 but below 300 percent of the federal poverty level in 2020. For example, one person living alone must have made more than $12,750 but less than $38,280 in 2020. Below is the maximum amount of income for a household-based on how many people are in your household:

Eligibility for these payments by household size:

Household / Family Size 2020 Total Income @ 300% of FPL 1 $38,280 2 $51,720 3 $65,160 4 $78,600 5 $92,040 6 $105,480 7 $118,920 8 $132,360

For family size greater than 8, add $13,440 for each additional member to calculate 300% of FPL.

What disqualifies you from getting a premium check?

In addition to making more than the above income limits, there are other parameters that would disqualify a Massachusetts resident from receiving a $500 check. If you received any unemployment compensation in 2020, you will not be receiving a check.

Residents that are an employee of the Commonwealth’s Executive Branch or received a one-time COVID-19 related payment from the Commonwealth as your employer will also not receive a check-in Round 1 of the premium payment. If you do not receive a premium paycheck this round, you may still be eligible for another round of payments in the future.

A premium pay call center has been created for any questions on the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program. It is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 866-750-9803.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Do I need to take any action to receive this payment?

No. If you are eligible to receive a payment from this program, you will automatically receive the payment in the form of a check that will be mailed to you.

Q. How many rounds of the premium pay program will there be?

The first round of payments will be made based on 2020 returns. Following tax filing season, the next round of payments will be made using information from 2021 returns. After that, the program will be evaluated for any additional rounds.

ELIGIBILITY

Q. Are payments being sent to workers in certain industries?

No, your eligibility is not determined by the industry in which you work. You are eligible for a payment if your income from employment in 2020 was at least $12,750 and your total income puts you below 300% of the federal poverty level, based on filed 2020 Massachusetts tax returns.

Q. How do I find out what my gross income was in 2020?

Gross income is defined as federal adjusted gross income for the tax year 2020. To find your federal adjusted gross income, look at your 2020 Massachusetts Form 1, or at line 11 of your 2020 U.S. Form 1040.

Q. My spouse works part-time, and we file jointly. Are we both eligible to receive a payment?

Each spouse must be independently eligible in order for that spouse to receive a payment. In other words, each spouse must 1) be a resident on or after March 10, 2020; 2) have 2020 earnings from the employment of at least $12,750; and 2) have no unemployment compensation in 2020. Additionally, you and your spouse’s total income (federal adjusted gross income) cannot be greater than 300% of the federal poverty level ($51,720 for a family of two, or more if you claim other dependents on your taxes).

Therefore, it is possible that neither spouse, or only one spouse, or both spouses would be eligible for a payment.

Q. I made below the minimum threshold in 2020 but was within the range this past year. Will I be eligible in a future round?

Further information on future rounds will be available this summer. Please note that income thresholds may be adjusted for 2021, as both the minimum wage and the Federal Poverty Level figures changed from 2020 to 2021.