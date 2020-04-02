North Providence nursing home spikes to 55 COVID-19 cases

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence nursing home is now tied to 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and four of its residents are among the 12 Rhode Islanders who’ve died of complications related to the virus so far, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

Golden Crest Nursing Centre has a total of 123 residents, according to R.I. Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken. It was not immediately clear how many of the 55 cases are residents versus health care workers.

The jump was sudden. On Monday, the department had said there were only 15 confirmed cases connected to three Rhode Island nursing homes, one of them being Golden Crest.

Wendelken said the concern about the virus spreading in nursing homes “is why one of the first things we did was clamp down on” visits to those facilities.

“It’s not a matter of personal protective equipment, or anything that the facility didn’t do fast enough,” Wendelken said in an email. “The issue is that older adults are extremely vulnerable to the complications of COVID-19.”

Wendelken has not said how many other confirmed cases there are in local nursing homes.

The two COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday were Golden Crest residents — both women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s.

Golden Crest’s administrator, Paul Pezzelli, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The number of cases at Golden Crest is only six short of the total for the entire town of North Providence.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said the news about the facility saddened him.

“We know it is confined to one location,” Lombardi said. “But I am still very concerned for the residents, staff and our police and firefighters who respond there when needed.”

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.

Steph Machado contributed to this report.

