PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The defending champion North Kingstown won what was a pitcher’s duel in Game 1 of the Division I baseball championship series over Bishop Hendricken.

Evan Maloney and Braeden Perry combined for a no hitter in the Skippers 1-0 win over the Hawks. On the other side, Bishop Hendricken star Alex Clemmey struck out 13 and allowed just one run.

The Hawks will need to win Game 2 on Saturday to keep hopes of their 23rd title alive.