EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Tim White and Ted Nesi are joined by Joe Fleming and Cara Cromwell to break down the results of this week’s special primary election for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District and look ahead to the general election between Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher