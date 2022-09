EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Gregg Amore, Democratic nominee for secretary of state and a state representative, discusses what changes he plans to make if elected to replace Nellie Gorbea; on the second half, Common Cause Rhode Island chief John Marion talks about potential improvements to the state’s elections administration.

