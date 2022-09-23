EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: meet some of the Republicans seeking statewide office in Rhode Island this year. On the first half, GOP gubernatorial nominee Ashley Kalus joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss education, abortion, her critique of Gov. Dan McKee and more; on the second half, GOP lieutenant-governor nominee Aaron Guckian and secretary of state nominee Pat Cortellessa lay out their platforms.

