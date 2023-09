EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health and former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, discusses the new COVID-19 vaccines and reflects on the pandemic; Adam Greenman, president and CEO of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, discusses the Jewish holidays and concerns about rising antisemitism.

