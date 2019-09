EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - This week on Newsmakers: Congressman Bill Keating, D-Massachusetts. With another round of charges against Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, Keating - whose district covers a large chunk of Fall River - calls on the embattled city leader to resign. He also discusses why he is now supporting an impeachment investigation against the president and where things stand on the stalled Vineyard Wind project.