SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) -- Congressman Bill Keating said Friday he is not withdrawing his endorsement of U.S. Sen. Ed Markey's re-election, but acknowledged an expected primary challenge by his colleague Joe Kennedy III has created a "very difficult" situation for their fellow Democrats.

"Senator Markey had called me earlier, as he did call many government officials in Massachusetts, and he said, you know, 'Can I have your support?'" Keating recalled during a taping of WPRI 12's Newsmakers. "And I said, sure, because we had no idea Joe Kennedy was going to run at the time. So certainly that's not going to change."