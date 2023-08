EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Democratic congressional candidate Gabe Amo on why he’s running, the Matos signature scandal, outside money in the 1st District and more; on the second half, Allan Fung and Angel Taveras join Tim White and Ted Nesi to analyze the state of the race and share their experiences running a high-stakes campaign.

