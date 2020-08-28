Newsmakers 8/28/2020: Massachusetts Primary Primer

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With Massachusetts voters set to go to the polls on Tuesday – and thousands of mail ballots already cast – Newsmakers takes a look at two hotly contested races in the Commonwealth: The matchup between incumbent Senator Ed Markey and Challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy, as well as the race to replace Kennedy in the 4th District of Massachusetts. The first half is a potion of a debate moderated by Ted Nesi and hosted by Stonehill College among the 4th Congressional candidates. On the second half Tim White and Ted Nesi are joined by Prod. Shannon Jenkins of UMass Dartmouth, and Stephanie Murray, Author of Politico Massachusetts’ Playbook.