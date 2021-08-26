Newsmakers 8/26/2021: Congressman Jake Auchincloss

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Among President Joe Biden’s most vocal supporters in the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Massachusetts. Auchincloss served in Afghanistan as a U.S. Marine in 2012, and said Biden’s decision was the right one, though the execution of the plan could have gone smoother. Auchincloss also weighed in on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and what it could mean to towns in his district including Attleboro, Taunton and parts of Fall River.