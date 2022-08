EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: a political roundtable breaks down the latest 12 News/Roger Williams University poll of Democratic primary voters and looks ahead to the November election. Tim White and Ted Nesi are joined by Joe Fleming, Cyd McKenna and Jeff Grybowski.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

iTunes | Google | Stitcher