EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: two Democratic candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, state Sen. Ana Quezada of Providence and state Rep. Stephen Casey of Woonsocket, discuss their campaigns, the big issues in Washington and the controversies affecting their rivals.

