EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Democratic congressional candidate Don Carlson discusses why he’s running to replace David Cicilline, his previous experience in the U.S. House, his campaign strategy and more; Joe Fleming and Steph Machado join a political roundtable about the state of the special election.

