Newsmakers 7/30/2021: Roger Williams Law School Prof. David Logan; Author Maureen Boyle

East Providence, R.I. (WPRI) – In the era of misinformation, should a seminal case that provided sweeping protections to a free press be revisited? Roger Williams University Law School Prof. David Logan’s recent law review article arguing it should be was cited multiple times in a dissent by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, and explains why New York Times v. Sullivan may doing more harm than good. Then, author Maureen Boyle takes viewers through the findings of her new book “The Ghost” that relives one of the most notorious mysteries in Southern New England.

