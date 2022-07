EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – This week on Newsmakers: R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha. It was a busy week for the state’s top prosecutor that included filing charges against a former North Kingstown basketball coach, and issuing decisions on a case against the governor’s former chief of staff, gun laws and more. Neronha also discusses recent Supreme Court decisions and how they affect Rhode Island.

