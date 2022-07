EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: state Sen. Tiara Mack, D-Providence, discusses her TikTok video that went viral and why she has no regrets about it; then, Steph Machado and Joe Fleming join Tim White and Ted Nesi for a political roundtable on Campaign 2022.

