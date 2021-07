PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Eleanor Slater Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Brian Daly told state leaders he's resigning out of concern they are driving the hospital back toward old ways of operations that he claims have led to patient abuse.

The hospital's top doctor submitted his letter of resignation Thursday, three days after Gov. Dan McKee's office announced he would leave amid a leadership shakeup. He told state leaders he can no longer associate himself with a facility where the likelihood of an adverse event is "too high."