Newsmakers 7/1/2020: PC’s Rev. Shanley; Bryant’s Machtley

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: exit interviews with two departing college presidents. First, in an interview with WPRI 12 anchor Mike Montecalvo, the Rev. Brian Shanley – the longest serving president of Providence College – reflects on his 15 years at the helm of PC, and what he plans to do next.

Then on the second half, WPRI 12 reporter Kait Walsh sits down with retiring Bryant University president Ron Machtley on the biggest achievements and challenges he faced in 24 years at the Smithfield campus.