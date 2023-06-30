PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Providence Mayor Brett Smiley discusses the backlash to some of his PVDFest changes, the new city budget, his dispute with Rhode Island’s biggest hospital group, public safety and more.
