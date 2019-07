EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - This week on Newsmakers: R.I. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Erin Lynch Prata, D-Warwick. In an unusual move, Lynch Prata moved a controversial abortion bill to another committee to ensure its passage. She discusses her decision and weighs in on other hot-button issues facing lawmakers as the General Assembly session nears its end. She also reacts to the municipal budget woes making headlines in Warwick.