Newsmakers 6/26/2020: RI Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green discusses her new plan to turn around the Providence school system and weighs in on what K-12 public schools could look like when they reconvene in the fall. She addresses the challenges of reopening during a pandemic, from class sizes to transportation.

Then Ted Nesi joins Tim White from the State House to recap the week in news and give a snapshot on where things stand with the races for seats in the General Assembly.