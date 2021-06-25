Newsmakers 6/25/2021: RISD Pres. Rosanne Somerson; Prov. student absenteeism

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: after seven years at the helm of the Rhode Island School of Design, Rosanne Somerson is stepping down at the end of June. Ted Nesi interviewed Somerson on the RISD campus, exploring the future of the school, the high cost of tuition, and the treasures in RISD’s famous museum.

Then Target 12 Investigator Steph Machado joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss her new report revealing that 60% of Providence public school students were considered chronically absent this year.