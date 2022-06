EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Democratic candidate for general treasurer Stefan Pryor discusses his recent departure as state commerce secretary, his policy ideas and criticism from his opponent; then, Boston Globe reporter Ed Fitzpatrick joins Ted Nesi and Steph Machado for a review of the week in the news.

