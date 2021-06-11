Newsmakers 6/11/2021: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza. The city’s plan to borrow more than $700 million by floating a bond to shore up its beleaguered pension system was met with a chilly reception by the state’s general treasurer. Elorza discusses why he thinks its a solution to the decades-long problem.

Plus, the second-term Democrat weighs in on a homeless encampment that is getting shut down by the city, the troubled Providence school system, a potential run for governor, and more.