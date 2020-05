EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers, R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor talks about what the partial reopening of the state, known as Phase 1, will look like. He also lays out plans for restaurants and haircutters.

Then Ted Nesi joins Tim White live from the State House to look back at the week in news, and ahead at what is likely to be a brutal budget process for the RI General Assembly.