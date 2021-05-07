Newsmakers 5/7/2021: Vice President Kamala Harris

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of nNewsmakers, 12 News was granted an exclusive television interview with Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to Rhode Island. 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi asks the vice president about the focus of her visit, the crisis at the southern border and the effort to pass President Biden’s American Jobs Plan Act.

Then on the second half John Marion of Common Cause Rhode Island breaks down the 2020 census and why the community outreach he helped spearhead was critical in the count, and what voting in 2022 could look like post-pandemic.