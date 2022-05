EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss, a first-term Democrat, discusses the leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the war in Ukraine, economic concerns, Title 42, and the upcoming midterm elections.

