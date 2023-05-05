EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Tim White is joined by political strategist Cara Cromwell, investigators Steph Machado and Eli Sherman for a political roundtable analyzing Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District race. On the second half, our interview with U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse just hours after the Senate Judiciary heard his bill calling for more ethics oversight of the U.S. Supreme Court.

