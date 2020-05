EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha. The judiciary has quietly been coming back up to speed as the rest of the state slowly reopens. Neronha discusses the grand jury process in the pandemic and the types of cases his office is seeing.

Then Ted Nesi joins Tim White to discuss the week in news, including the upcoming Phase 2 of reopening.