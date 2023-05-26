EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Congressman David Cicilline’s announcement to leave Washington next month has resulted in an increasingly crowded Democratic primary to fill his seat. Now, as he prepares to take the reigns at the state’s largest fundraiser for the non-profit community, we sit down with the congressman to reflect on his biggest accomplishments representing Rhode Island in the nation’s capitol.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher