EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Sarah Morgenthau, a Democratic candidate for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, discusses why she’s running to succeed Jim Langevin, the Supreme Court, Biden’s record and more; on the second half, Tim White and Ted Nesi break down the results of the new 12 News/Roger Williams University poll.

