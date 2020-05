EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: R.I. Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, D-Warwick. Leader McCaffrey talks about the steep budget challenges ahead for the general assembly and what is on the table to make up for a projected $800 budget shortfall.

Then Ted Nesi joins Tim White live from the state house to break down the week in news including a new setup for reporters covering the governor’s daily press briefing.