EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: We sit down with former state representative Aaron Regunberg, who is among over a dozen Democrats running to replace U.S. Rep. David Cicilline. Regunberg responds to recent criticisms from the left, where he stands on immigration, the debt ceiling, and President Biden seeking re-election. On the second half, a political roundtable with 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher