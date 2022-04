EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: state Rep. Deb Ruggiero, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, discussed why she jumped into the race, how she differs from incumbent Sabina Matos, and more; then, 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to break down the latest fundraising numbers in the 2nd Congressional District race.

