EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Gonzalo Cuervo, a Democratic candidate for Providence mayor, discusses his pitch to voters, crime, the Superman building deal, housing and more; on the second half, Target 12 investigator Steph Machado joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss Mayor Jorge Elorza’s final budget address and Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District race.

