EAST PROVIDENCE, R..I. (WPRI) – With the crushing effect of COVID-19 on the nursing home population, Tim White interviews the head of the R.I. Health Care Association, Scott Fraser. His group represents 64 of the 81 nursing homes in Rhode Island. Fraser discusses the need for a “strike team” to help staff nursing homes.

Then Ted Nesi joins Tim White to discuss a new Bryant University poll that looks at voter’s opinion of the governor’s job performance during the crisis.