Newsmakers 4/23/21: NAACP’s Jim Vincent; week in review

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, Jim Vincent, discusses what the verdict meant for the country and where he thinks the police reform movement goes from here. He also calls for the repeal of a Rhode Island state law that governs how police officers are disciplined. On the second half, Tim White and Ted Nesi break down the week in news including the pending public corruption trial against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia.