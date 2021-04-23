Newsmakers 4/23/21: NAACP’s Jim Vincent; week in review

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor discusses the state’s ongoing reopening efforts, the billions in federal stimulus dollars heading to Rhode Island, his relationship with Gov. Dan McKee and his own future.

Then on the second half, Tim White and Ted Nesi look back at the week in local news, including McKee’s choice of Sabina Matos as lieutenant governor, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's visit to New Bedford, and a Target 12 investigation of North Providence Town Hall.